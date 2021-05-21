newsbreak-logo
Elections

Marijuana Decriminalization Qualifies For Local Ohio Ballot, With Activists Working To Secure More Measures

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio activists have qualified a measure to decriminalize marijuana to appear on a local 2021 ballot—the first of dozens of reform proposals that could go before voters this year as signature gathering efforts continue across the state. The Hocking County Board of Elections certified on Wednesday that advocates had collected...

#Appalachia#Marijuana Legalization#Federal Legalization#State Law#Local Ohio Ballot#Brilliant Brookside#Russell S Point#Marijuana Moment#Patreon#Norml Appalachia Of Ohio#Bloomingdale#Decriminalization Efforts#Ohio Activists#Norml Appalachia Ohio#Cannabis Legalization#Statewide Efforts#Reform Groups#Reform Proposals#Voters#Signatures
