C8 CORVETTE INDY 500 PACE CAR TO BE WHEELED BY DANICA PATRICK
Earlier this month, it was announced that a 2021 C8 Corvette Convertible will serve as the official pace car of the 105th Indy 500. This marks the 18th time since 1978 that the American sports car has done pace car duty for the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, and the second time a C8 has been at the front of the grid. Thanks to the team over at NBC, we have finally learned who will be behind the wheel of the modified Chevrolet Corvette during the pace lap. That honor has been bestowed upon none other than Danica Patrick, former NASCAR and IndyCar racer and current studio analyst for NBC Sports.www.musclecarsandtrucks.com