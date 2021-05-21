C8 CORVETTE INDY 500 PACE CAR TO BE WHEELED BY DANICA PATRICK

Some fun news for CSR Racing 2 as Zynga announced this week that both Danica Patrick and Mark Webber have joined the game's New "America Series". The series itself will run through July as it takes place during a festival roadshow in the fictional city of Los Derivas. You'll be given a free Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3 in the game which you'll need to use to compete in ten events on seven tracks in the U.S. As you complete each race, you'll be able to unlock rare international race cars like the McLaren Senna GTR, the 2021 Ford GT "Heritage" Edition, and the Mazda Furai. That last one, by the way, only exists in the game. We got a few quotes from everyone involved below, and if you want to compete, you can download CSR Racing 2 for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play.