newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

C8 CORVETTE INDY 500 PACE CAR TO BE WHEELED BY DANICA PATRICK

By Lucas Allen
musclecarsandtrucks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, it was announced that a 2021 C8 Corvette Convertible will serve as the official pace car of the 105th Indy 500. This marks the 18th time since 1978 that the American sports car has done pace car duty for the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, and the second time a C8 has been at the front of the grid. Thanks to the team over at NBC, we have finally learned who will be behind the wheel of the modified Chevrolet Corvette during the pace lap. That honor has been bestowed upon none other than Danica Patrick, former NASCAR and IndyCar racer and current studio analyst for NBC Sports.

www.musclecarsandtrucks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Jimmie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Corvette Stingray#Show Car#Chevrolet Corvette#Car Racing#Indy Car#Motor Racing#American#Indycar#Nbc Sports#C8 Corvette#Corvette Convertible#Indy 500#Pace Car Duty#Wheel#Chevy Vehicles#Yellow Racing Stripes#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
grandprix247.com

Agren Interview: W Series, Danica Patrick and IndyCar dreams

Growing up in Norway, it was watching Danica Patrick take the lead of the 2005 Indianapolis 500 that sparked a lifelong love of motorsport, and IndyCar in particular, for Ayla Agren. The 27-year-old moved to America 10 years ago to pursue her dream of emulating Patrick and is now set...
WISH-TV

Danica Patrick to lead cars to green flag at the 105th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Danica Patrick will lead the field of cars to the green flag at the 105th Indianapolis 500 on May 30. The motorsports icon will drive the 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field of 33 cars, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I am...
bleedingcool.com

Danica Patrick & Mark Webber Join CSR Racing 2's New "America Series"

Some fun news for CSR Racing 2 as Zynga announced this week that both Danica Patrick and Mark Webber have joined the game's New "America Series". The series itself will run through July as it takes place during a festival roadshow in the fictional city of Los Derivas. You'll be given a free Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3 in the game which you'll need to use to compete in ten events on seven tracks in the U.S. As you complete each race, you'll be able to unlock rare international race cars like the McLaren Senna GTR, the 2021 Ford GT "Heritage" Edition, and the Mazda Furai. That last one, by the way, only exists in the game. We got a few quotes from everyone involved below, and if you want to compete, you can download CSR Racing 2 for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play.
racer.com

NBC Sports adds Johnson to Indy 500 broadcast team alongside Patrick, Tirico

NBC Sports will have a new addition to the broadcast team for this year’s 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-NTT IndyCar Series rookie Jimmie Johnson will make his on-air debut and be part of the network’s broadcast team, pairing with former Hendrick Motorsport compatriot Steve Letarte as an analyst atop the Peacock Pit Box.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Danica Patrick Lays Kiss on New Boyfriend in Romantic Post

After a fast-paced career as a successful race car driver, Danica Patrick has been spending her time pursuing other dreams, goals, and passions. Patrick stopped racing full-time after the 2017 season but then completed one last time at the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2018 Indianapolis 500 before completely retiring. She was the first woman to win an IndyCar series race.
Posted by
MarketRealist

Danica Patrick and Carter Comstock—Business World’s New Power Couple

Tabloids were racing—pardon the pun—to report that former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of the meal delivery service Freshly, especially after they became Instagram-official on April 16. According to Us Weekly, the duo was set up by the co-founders of CBD wellness brand Beam, in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Danica Patrick Reveals Intimate Details About Her New Relationship: ‘We’re Both Super Open-Minded’

Danica Patrick just recently announced her new relationship with Carter Comstock, and now she’s opening up about the details. On April 16, Patrick posted on Instagram with new boyfriend Carter Comstock. Comstock, for those who are unaware, is a found of meal delivery service Freshly. Like Patrick, Comstock is big on health and living a lifestyle of positivity.
FitnessPeople

Danica Patrick and Her Boyfriend Carter Comstock Enjoy 'Kisses and Cardio' During Workout

Danica Patrick appears to be head-over-heels since going public with boyfriend Carter Comstock. On Saturday, the former race car driver, 39, shared some PDA with the Freshly co-founder during their couple's workout. "Kisses and cardio," she wrote in the caption. "Saturday things. Followed by waffles. Also, babe knows more about fitness than me... so I said, you're in charge."
Petsawesemo.com

Danica Patrick Shows Off Wounds After Protecting Dog From Coyotes

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been in the news a lot recently. She has been asked about her reaction to ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers getting engaged, talked openly about the former relationship, and has been rumored to have a new boyfriend of her own. While things seem to be going...
MotorsportsPopculture

Danica Patrick to Return to Indianapolis 500 in New Role

Danica Patrick will be on the track when the Indianapolis 500 takes place at the end of this month. It was announced on Wednesday that Patrick will drive the pace car for IndyCar's biggest event of the season. She will drive a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field on May 30.
Motorsportswirenewsfax.com

Indy 500 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Speed car revealed

This time round Chevy is sending the convertible variant of the two-door sports automobile , which is going to be the first drop-top to direct the field because the Chevrolet Camaro Convertible at 2011. The Corvette Stingray Convertible includes a retractable hardtop design and weighs only 80 pounds over the...
Carsgmauthority.com

Twin-Turbo C6 Corvette Is Made For Time Attack Racing: Video

The sixth-generation Vette is a great platform for anyone looking to go racing, as evidenced in the following video featuring a twin-turbo C6 Corvette that’s been transformed into an all-out track terror. Coming to us from the MotoIQ YouTube channel, this C6 Corvette belongs to Feras Qartoumy, who initially bought...
eminetra.com

Win a VIP trip to the Corvette Stingray Z51 and Indy 500 in 2021

Autoblog may receive shares from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. No donations or payments are required to participate in or win this sweepstakes. See the official rules of Omaze. The mid-engined Corvette is one, if not the most anticipated car of...
cbs4indy.com

Officials unveil 2021 Indy 500 pace car at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re getting a look at the pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500. IMS President Doug Boles and General Motors’ Sean Finegan will unveil the car during a special announcement Tuesday. We’ll stream it live at 11:30 a.m.
theclevelandamerican.com

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 pleases us

Chevrolet She was using a Ferrari 458 Italia in some road tests for her next monster – Corvette C8 Z06. The sportier version of the iconic American two-seat sedan (Courtesy of Future ZR1Already in development and we know its aspirations are very high, so the manufacturer set its sights on the aforementioned wild horse. We don’t know if it’s going to be faster, but we do know sound It is just the same as we can see in Video Who heads these lines.