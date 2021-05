Going to North Shore Kauai and beyond Princeville this summer is not likely to be easy. And you need to plan. But, we’ve got you covered, so read on. Since the Kauai North Shore Landslide in March, the highway into Hanalei is one lane and can only be accessed at specific times during the week and all day on weekends. To complicate matters further, if you want to drive beyond Hanalei to places like Tunnels Beach, Haena, and Kee Beach, you will need to apply for parking and day-use permits. Otherwise, you can only drive but not stop. There is currently no shuttle service available. If you can find someone to drop you off, you only need a permit for day use.