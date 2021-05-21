newsbreak-logo
Man Pleads Guilty to Queens Hit-and-Run That Left Dunkin' Donuts Employee Dead

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old Queens man has pled guilty to killing a man with his car who was walking to work early one morning in 2019, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday. David Garcia was behind the wheel around 5 a.m. July 25 when he struck and killed 56-year-old Sivananaintha Perumal, according to the DA's statement detailing the guilty plea. Garcia pleaded guilty to manslaughter yesterday, nearly two years later, before a judge in Queens Supreme Court.

www.nbcnewyork.com
#Queens Boulevard#Old Queens#Guilty Plea#Crime#Manslaughter#Fatal Crash#Killed Crash#Car Crash#District Court#Da#Queens Supreme Court#Prison#Driving#Walking#91st Avenue#Attorney Information#July
