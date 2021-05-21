Man Pleads Guilty to Queens Hit-and-Run That Left Dunkin' Donuts Employee Dead

Smith, Busch, and Hassett were City Police officers assigned to the 105th Precinct. A nine-count indictment was unsealed Monday in Brooklyn federal court charging Heather Busch, Robert Hassett, and Robert Smith with five counts of using interstate facilities to commit bribery and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act. Smith is also charged with attempting to transport at least one kilogram of heroin and possessing a firearm during the commission of that crime, according to federal prosecutors.