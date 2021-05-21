Man Pleads Guilty to Queens Hit-and-Run That Left Dunkin' Donuts Employee Dead
A 28-year-old Queens man has pled guilty to killing a man with his car who was walking to work early one morning in 2019, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday. David Garcia was behind the wheel around 5 a.m. July 25 when he struck and killed 56-year-old Sivananaintha Perumal, according to the DA's statement detailing the guilty plea. Garcia pleaded guilty to manslaughter yesterday, nearly two years later, before a judge in Queens Supreme Court.www.nbcnewyork.com