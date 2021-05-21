newsbreak-logo
Book World: CRISPR gives us the power to short-circuit evolution. What now?

By Dina Temple-Raston
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - In November 2018, a Chinese scientist named He Jiankui shocked the world when he announced that he had deliberately tweaked the genes of two embryos to make them resistant to the AIDS virus, HIV. He did that using CRISPR gene editing, an ingenious system that allows little...

Cancerinews.co.uk

Covid-19 lab leak origin theory remains plausible, leading scientists say

The origin of the novel coronavirus being a laboratory leak cannot be ruled out until there is a rigorous data-led investigation, according to leading scientists. Emerging in China in late 2019, Covid-19 has killed 3.4 million people worldwide, cost trillions of pounds in lost income and turned our normal way of life upside down.
Books & Literaturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Slew of new books ‘accept the baseless premise propounded by many CRISPR researchers that gene modification of embryos can be done safely,’ claims cell biologist

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In a recent review in the New York Review of Books of four books on the prospects of using CRISPR and related gene modification technologies for the improvement of human biology (“Editing Humanity’s Future”; April 29), including Walter Isaacson’s paean to Jennifer Doudna, the biotechnology editor and writer Natalie de Souza addresses the safety of such manipulations as a fundamental requirement for moving forward with human applications.
WildlifeSouthwest Times Record

Did the coronavirus come directly from animals or was it released from a lab? Top American scientists join call for answers.

Fifteen months after the global pandemic officially began, it's still unclear how it originated – and a group of top American scientists is eager for answers. In a letter in the current issue of the journal Science, 18 infectious disease experts, immunologists and epidemiologists joined a global call for more information about the earliest days of the outbreak. There still isn't enough known, they said, to determine whether the coronavirus jumped directly from animals to people or whether it was released from a research laboratory in China.
Sciencethefuturist.co

CRISPR in Context: The New World of Human Genetic Engineering – #Science

It’s happened. The first children genetically engineered with the powerful DNA-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9 have been born to a woman in China. Their altered genes will be passed to their children, and their children’s children. Join CRISPR’s co-discoverer, microbiologist Jennifer. Credit to : Edelman Financial Services.
Scienceevolutionnews.org

Scientists Conclude: Human Origins Research Is a Big Mess

In several articles at Evolution News (Bechly 2017a-d, 2018a-b, 2019a-d) and podcasts at ID the Future (Bechly 2019a+c) I have described in recent years how human origins research is in a ridiculous state of constant major “rewritings” and refutations of allegedly indisputable textbook wisdom. This is mainly due to surprising new discoveries of hominin fossils. The situation goes far beyond the healthy normal progress of science. Instead, it suggests that something is wrong with the general narrative, which needs not just some rewriting here and there, but a major rethinking and paradigm change (Bechly 2017c).
ScienceBig Think

Mixing human + animal DNA and the future of gene editing

As the material that makes all living things what/who we are, DNA is the key to understanding and changing the world. British geneticist Bryan Sykes and Francis Collins (director of the Human Genome Project) explain how, through gene editing, scientists can better treat illnesses, eradicate diseases, and revolutionize personalized medicine.
ScienceScience Now

CRISPR Editing in Primates

There’s some really interesting CRISPR news out today, and it’s likely to be a forerunner of much more news to come. A research team has demonstrated what looks like robust, long-lasting effects in a primate model after one injection of the CRISPR enzymatic machinery. There have been plenty of rodent reports on various forms of CRISPR, and there are some human trials underway, but these is the first primate numbers that I’m aware of.
SciencePopular Mechanics

Humans Could Develop a Sixth Sense, Scientists Say

Scientists in Japan have proven that humans may have a sixth sense: echolocation. Fifteen participants used tablets to generate sound waves, just like bats, to figure out if a 3D cylinder was rotating or standing still. The results show that humans are better at recognizing moving objects than idle ones.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: A career in communion with trees

- - - Trees share. Fast-growing birch send nutrients to slower-moving fir trees. In winter, the goods go in reverse. Birch, shorn of their leaves, receive sugars and carbon from evergreens. Mother trees shoot life-giving nutrients in underground networks of mycorrhizal fungi to saplings circling their crowns. And trees share more than food. They send messages, warnings and defensive chemicals to neighbors. They form mutual aid societies across species. But they don't collaborate indiscriminately. Mother trees recognize their offspring. A tree standing alone in full sun in a clear-cut forest is not a triumphant conqueror, commanding all resources, but a solitary individual, vulnerable to blight and drought. We know these facts thanks to the work of the forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.
HealthLockhaven Express

Why ‘world’s pharmacy’ India is short on shots

NEW DELHI — Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations his country would make enough COVID-19 vaccines “to help all humanity.” Now India is struggling to meet its own domestic needs for the shots amid a startling surge of infections. As the world’s largest maker of...
SciencePosted by
Forbes

No, Science Clearly Shows That COVID-19 Wasn’t Leaked From A Wuhan Lab

Starting in late 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, began infecting human beings for the very first time. Discovered in samples of patients that were reporting pneumonia-like symptoms in late 2019 but without an identifiable origin, no human had ever reported knowledge of or contact with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2: the virus behind COVID-19. Subsequently, outbreaks, epidemics, and eventually an entire global pandemic ensued; at present, over 165 million people have been infected worldwide, resulting in nearly 3.5 million confirmed deaths thus far.
WildlifeDiscovery

A Human-Monkey Embryo Has Been Created by Scientists

Scientists have cracked a code! The first human-monkey chimera has been created from human and monkey cells and cultured for 20 days. The work was published in the journal Cell and led by Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte. After decades of work towards understanding early embryo development in animals, Belmonte hopes to better understand that of early humans. Looking from all perspectives, the scientific work has raised ethical questions of combining human cells with another species. Within the journal, ethicists reflect on how this information should be interpreted and further scientifically sought out.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Rich countries have a moral duty to share their COVID-19 vaccines

Usually, World Immunisation Week is a chance for those of us who research vaccines to reinforce the message about their importance in saving lives. From whooping cough to polio, measles to meningitis, vaccines have quietly been saving millions of lives, every year, for decades. Usually, nobody really cares or takes...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

World Could Have Prevented Covid Catastrophe: Pandemic Panel

The catastrophic scale of the Covid-19 pandemic could have been prevented, an independent global panel concluded Wednesday, but a "toxic cocktail" of dithering and poor coordination meant the warning signs went unheeded. The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response said a series of bad decisions meant Covid-19 went on...
ScienceDiscover Mag

Why Scientists Have Been Creating Chimeras in the Lab for Decades

(Credit: BlueLotusArt/Shutterstock) In the Iliad, the Greek poet Homer describes a fearsome beast known to inhabit Asia Minor, one known as a chimera. The ferocious creature had the head of a lion, the body of goat and the tail of a serpent, and it purportedly breathed fire. This mythical chimera...