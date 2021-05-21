newsbreak-logo
The Legend of Dining: Dayton begins in October

By Ebenezer Robbins
nintendo-power.com
 2 days ago

The Renaissance Following a new announcement, 2D will touch all continents Game of the genre Ninja Turtles By Totem, Now the turn of the Taiwanese historian who defeated enemies by horizontal scrolling The Legend of Dining. So the title will be adapted from life Liao Dianting (Or Liu Thiam-Deng), A famous Robin Hood thief, who was of great concern to the Japanese colonial authorities at the time. Author Neon theory The game also emphasizes this aspect, “In terms of real events, real people and real situations“, It will be a study”A place and time that is often overlooked“.

nintendo-power.com
