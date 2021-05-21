DODGE PLANS TO “REINVENT” THE MUSCLE CAR

As big of a hit as the Chevelle was among Chevy enthusiasts in 1967, the cars are still just as popular today, proving that some things just don’t go out of style. At the top of the line for the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle, the SS was one of the most highly sought after GM cars of the muscle car era and it still is. Unfortunately, GM was pretty spotty about denoting the cars high-performance heritage in the VIN and body tags which resulted in a lot of cars being rebadged and successfully passed off as an SS. However, with pre-1969 model years, a 138-VIN code made identifying the real deal pretty easy but with cars such as this one being offered by Raleigh Classic Car Auctions the included 138-VIN code is unnecessary. This is 100-percent a true SS car as verified by its VIN and its extensive almost obsessively kept records and documentation.