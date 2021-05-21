DODGE PLANS TO “REINVENT” THE MUSCLE CAR
As electrification becomes part of an undeniable future for the automotive industry, the fates of our favorite V8-powered muscle cars appear to be all but written. That said, the muscle car segment is currently experiencing what could easily be called its brightest moment since their historic “golden age” of the late 1960s and early 1970s. And when you think of the current crop of these V8-powered machines, none are more true to their roots than the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. As you might expect, the very character of these big, beloved American brutes are inseparable from their powerful Hemi V8 engines. But it appears a change in formula is imminent.www.musclecarsandtrucks.com