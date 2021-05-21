Dustin Johnson again? See who else missed the PGA Championship cut at Kiawah Island

Brooks Koepka has proven yet again that his feud with Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best things going for golf right now. Video surfaced Monday night of Koepka giving an interview with CBS following the second round of the PGA Championship, based on clothes he and DeChambeau wore. Koepka, seemingly already agitated — just check out that eye roll at the start of the interview — had to stop in the middle of an answer after DeChambeau seemed to say something as he passed: