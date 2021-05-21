newsbreak-logo
COVID Help Desk: What effects has COVID-19 had on people who smoke or used to smoke?

By Robert Downen
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health experts have warned since the beginning of the pandemic that tobacco users were at high risk of COVID’s worst effects. Recent research from the University of Texas Medical Branch puts those concerns into perspective: Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 COVID cases and found smokers faced particularly high rates of hospitalization and death.

