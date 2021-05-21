newsbreak-logo
Milwaukee, WI

Leon's Custard adds Blue Moon; 1st new flavor in 30 years

By Brhett Vickery
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - After 30+ years, Leon’s Frozen Custard has added a new flavor to the rotation starting Friday, May 21. Blue Moon will be the flavor of the day on Friday and will always available in pints and half gallons!. Leon's has been a Milwaukee staple for almost 80 years...

