newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Netflix’s Army of the Dead is a gleeful slab of Zack Snyder excess

By Robert Daniels
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the opening credits of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, you can nearly feel the director’s giddy smile stretching across the hedonistic melee. In Las Vegas, flesh-eating zombies are beginning to outnumber the casinos. And they’re consuming unsuspecting tourists just as quickly. Cannibalistic showgirls prowl for prey. Slot-machine junkies bundling up their remaining pittance dodge the newly infected. A dimwitted Elvis impersonator, wig askew, looks blankly over the carnage as Richard Cheese’s elegiac cover of “Viva Las Vegas” soundtracks the zany bloodshed. It’s the rare instance where a film’s climax occurs in the first few minutes.

www.polygon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raúl Castillo
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Chris D'elia
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Garret Dillahunt
Person
Nora Arnezeder
Person
Ella Purnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slab#Movie Theaters#Netflix Inc#Defense#Justice League#German#Coyote#Flesh Eating Zombies#Escapist Spectacle#Fast Moving Zombies#Cascading Bullets#Unsuspecting Tourists#Classics#Mercenaries#Sharp Tongued Humor#Cannibalistic Showgirls#Delicious Subplots#Dilapidated Skyscrapers#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Trippy New Poster for Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Embraces the Las Vegas Setting

All bets are off when Zack Snyder‘s new Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead arrives on May 21, and Snyder took to Twitter yesterday to share another brand new poster. “Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-2 05-11

"ARMY OF THE DEAD" Three stars Scott ......... Dave Bautista Vanderohe ..... Omari Hardwick Marianne ...... Tig Notaro Bly ........... Hiroyuki Sanada. Netflix presents a film directed by Zack Snyder and written by Snyder, Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Rated R (for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout, some sexual content and brief nudity/graphic nudity). Running time: 148 minutes. Opens Thursday at local theaters and May 21 on Netflix.
MoviesComing Soon!

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Gets Posters Featuring Main Cast

Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to reveal the new posters for Netflix’s upcoming action film, highlighting the main cast led by Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. In addition, the full synopsis has also been released, providing us a better idea of what to expect for Snyder’s latest zombie pic, which is the first since his 2004 directorial debut film Dawn of the Dead. The film is scheduled to debut on May 12 in select theaters and on Netflix. Check out the full character posters for Army of the Dead in the gallery below!
Public SafetyHollywood News

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Moviesfanboynation.com

Army of the Dead Livestream Event May 13

This Thursday, Netflix is hosting an Army of the Dead Livestream Event where fans will get a chance to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film. Army of the Dead is fast approaching, but to make the wait more bearable Netflix is hosting a global livestream event on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10am PT/1pm ET. During the interactive experience, fans can expect special appearances from the director himself, Zack Snyder, and stars of the film, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro and more. Plus, fans will be able to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film! Once unlocked fans will have a 32-hour window to watch the first 15 minutes on YouTube; the same amount of time the crew in the film have to complete their $200 million heist.
MoviesIGN

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Character Posters Unveil the 'Las Vengeance' Crew

Zack Snyder has unleashed new character posters for his upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead. Snyder tweeted out almost a quarter-deck of neon-splashed posters featuring Army of the Dead's killer cast ensemble, headlined by Dave Bautista's character Scott Ward and Ana de la Reguera's Maria Cruz. The remaining one-sheets served to unveil the rest of the "Las Vengeance" crew, ravaged by one unwanted lurker in the form of Zeus the zombie king. Feast your eyes on them below:
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Army of the Dead (2021)

Starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Richard Cetrone, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Cassidy, Lyon Beckwith, Sarah Minnich, Richard Cetrone, Athena Perample, Chelsea Edmundson, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, and V Nixie. SYNOPSIS:. Following...
MoviesScreenrant.com

Zack Snyder Didn't Change Army of the Dead's Plot After the Pandemic

Zack Snyder confirms Army of the Dead wasn't changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. After spending years around superheroes, Snyder is returning to his roots with zombie flick Army of the Dead. The film is not a sequel to his directorial debut Dawn of the Dead, but will instead introduce a new world and new characters. Set to premiere later this week on Netflix, Army of the Dead focuses on a crew of mercenaries led by Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) who venture into the quarantine zone of Las Vegas with an eye on a large cash prize lying beneath a casino. The only issue? Hundreds of zombies are in their way.
Moviesramascreen.com

You Have 32 Hours To Watch The First 15 Minutes of Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD

This morning, Netflix hosted a global livestream event on the Netflix YouTube channel, where fans tuned in for an interactive experience that unlocked the first 15 Minutes of Zack Snyder’s eagerly-anticipated Netflix Film, Army of The Dead. Following a mission briefing by cast members Dave Bautista and Matthias Schweighöfer, it...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Will Play In America’s Third-Largest Cinema Chain

The Netflix original will get a wide theatrical release beginning on May 14 which will include Cinemark theaters. I saw Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen just days before its domestic debut at the “All Media” screening. As one who didn’t care for the first Transformers two years prior, I was hoping that it might be one of those Addams Family Values-style jumps in quality (or at least Angels & Demons being much more fun than The Da Vinci Code). Spoiler: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, despite a few visually dazzling action highlights (like the “shot on IMAX film” forest fight scene) was not very good. However, the theater was in the same outdoor mall as a sandwich shop named Star Chicken. It’s not there anymore, but it had the very best chicken Caesar wrap I had ever tasted. The movie was lousy, but the wrap was divine.
Movieswcregisteronline.com

Interview: Dave Bautista Was Drawn to Army of the Dead’s Emotional Story

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead releases this Friday, May 14, in theaters, and will arrive on Netflix on May 21. Ahead of its release, ComingSoon.net’s Managing Editor Tyler Treese got the chance to talk with Dave Bautista, who stars in the film as Scott Ward, a zombie-killing mercenary that decides to pull off a heist and tries to mend the relationship with his estranged daughter played by Ella Purnell.
MoviesComicBook

Army Of The Dead Cast Praise Director Zack Snyder

The cast of Army of the Dead has nothing but praise for their director Zack Snyder. The filmmaker who was previously at the helm of Man of Steel and Dawn of the Dead tapped a diverse roster of actors to play characters equipped with unique skill sets for a mission set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas. While Snyder has a reputation for having a very clear vision for every shot of his films, let alone the over-arching stories of them all, there is much more to him on his films' sets. Army of the Dead stars Omari Hardwck, Matthis Schwieghöfer, and Nora Arnezeder spoke with ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews where each of them shared what it was about Snyder which stood out for them.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Army of the Dead' Review: Zack Snyder's Zombies in Vegas Heist Thriller is an Epic Meat-and-Potatoes Undead Flick

If you go to see just one movie this year, Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” might be the ticket — not because it’s the best movie you’ll see in 2021 (or maybe even this week), but because it’s a stylishly grandiose, muscular but conventional popcorn pageant that’s got something for just about everyone. It’s a zombie movie. It’s a heist thriller. It’s a sentimental father-daughter reconciliation story. It’s set in Las Vegas (albeit it the bombed-out dystopian ruins of Vegas). It’s got a gifted cast of diverse actors playing plucky renegades. It’s got a spectacular climax featuring a dropped nuclear bomb. A viewer might be tempted to ask: What’s not to like?
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ARMY OF THE DEAD: Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed For Zack Snyder's First Post-JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie

Zack Snyder parted ways with Warner Bros. in 2017 when they decided to take Justice League in a different direction, and he didn't tackle another movie until Netflix enlisted him for Army of the Dead (the "Snyder Cut" reshoots took place after production on the movie concluded). The zombie blockbuster hits the streaming service next Friday, and we now have the first wave of reviews.
MoviesGizmodo

Army of the Dead Turns-Pandemic Era Fears and Greed Into Bloodthirsty Monsters

At this late stage into the zombie movie/tv/book game, the question that comes to mind whenever a new project in the genre debuts is what it has to add to the larger canon of zombie lore that’s given us an entire taxonomy of fictional flesh-eating ghouls. Familiar as Army of the Dead’s constituent parts will be to fans of the genre, the movie pulls them all together into a surprisingly enjoyable, if at times emotionally-overwrought shoot-em-up that speaks to a lot of pandemic-era anxieties.
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

Army of the Dead is a Gory, Nasty, Zombie-Killing Blast: Review

The Pitch: Years after a zombie apocalypse leaves the last remaining shamblers walled off in a long-abandoned Las Vegas, a former soldier named Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) is approached by mysterious tycoon Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) with a proposition: Send in a team to steal $200 million from a vault in his casino within the zombie-infested Sin City, and they get to keep a hefty chunk of the proceeds. That is, if they can survive the beasties inside, grab the cash, and get out before the government nukes the place (on Fourth of July, natch).