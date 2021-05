Subaru is starting to drum up hype for its first electric vehicle (EV), a crossover-styled vehicle called the Solterra. The company has shared a few images of the upcoming car, but for the most part, the photos only show off the name and the vehicle’s silhouette. To me, it looks similar to the automotive company’s popular Outback crossover, but it’s hard to tell since the angle of the shot makes the nose of the car look pretty large, and no detail can really be seen in the shadows.