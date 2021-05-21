CMPD investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road.

Officers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made and no additional information has been released.

