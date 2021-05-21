newsbreak-logo
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road.

[ ALSO READ: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man likely linked to 4 killings still eluding police ]

Officers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made and no additional information has been released.

(2-year-old boy seriously hurt in apparent drive-by shooting on Mother’s Day)

