Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fashion inspiration can pop up when we least expect it — but sometimes, it’s important to know where to look. One place that never disappoints? The wonderful world of social media, of course! When we come across an obsession-worthy ensemble that someone is wearing, we seek out the same pieces — but if they’re not in budget, we find garments that radiate a similar vibe.