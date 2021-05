A few weeks of relief from isolation, huddling in your big coats outside chatting to a few friends in the evening after work, beginning to feel optimistic about the roadmap out of lockdown, and then another curveball comes in. This time in the form of the coronavirus variant called B1617 – which was first identified in India. Or rather, to be specific, B16172, because B16171 and B16273 have not shown such an alarming increase in cases.