For Rachel Zoe, Mother’s Day is all about family — her boys, her mom and sister, and all of the other women in her life she holds near and dear. And although a typical Mother’s Day morning involves balloons and pancakes from her immediate family, Rachel finds herself looking to give as much as she enjoys being celebrated. “I absolutely love celebrating Mother’s Day and always have,” she says. “When it comes to gifting, I always try to think: What’s something that this person would love, but most likely would not buy for themselves?” As to what those unexpected yet completely genius gifts might be, it’s fair to say that Zoe knows best.