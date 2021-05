Are you rooting for one of the Top 7 performing on “American Idol” on May 9? If you want to make sure that your pick for the season 19 winner stays in the competition, keep reading to find out how to vote for the Top 5. Six of the seven singers on Sunday’s show have been part of this season from the start: Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence. The lucky seventh contender for the season 19 championship is Arthur Gunn. The season 18 runner-up won the Comeback Special that aired on ABC on April 19.