Student captures her parents’ ecstatic reactions after surprising them with optometry school acceptance letter

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
 1 day ago

A student has captured the joyous reactions from her parents after they found out she was accepted into optometry school.

Gurjiv Kaur, a 22-year-old graduate from University of California Irvine, recently sat down with her parents for what she told them was a game of “tongue-twisters”.

However, in the heartwarming clip, Kaur instead presented her parents with a letter announcing her acceptance into the Rosenberg School of Optometry at University of The Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

“So I told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school,” she captioned the video.

In the video, the family can be seen sitting outside, with Kaur instructing her father: “You just have to read it, it’s like tongue twisters” as she handed him a folded piece of paper.

However, as soon as her parents unfurled the paper, Kaur’s mother began to widely grin, while her father exclaimed: “Oh my god. This is incredible! Wow! Where is this? What is this school? San Antonio!”

Kaur’s mom then expressed her excited disbelief, acknowledging that Kaur “just had your interview today,” to which the future optometrist replied: “I know, I got an email like an hour later.”

As Kaur and her mother spoke about the logistics of the interview process, her father continued to exclaim “Oh my god” before announcing that he would be reading the letter aloud.

“Let me read this, this is very important,” he said, before reading the beginning portion of the acceptance letter.

Since sharing the clip to Twitter on 19 May, it has been viewed more than 9m times and liked more than 863,000 times.

The sweet video has also prompted an outpouring of supportive messages, with many commenters expressing their joy over the heartfelt reactions from Kaur’s parents.

“I watched this three times and am crying with joy. Congratulations! Your dad is the absolute cutest thing in the world. He is SO proud of you. Good luck in school,” one person commented.

Another said: “This is one of the most endearing and beautiful things I’ve seen all day! I’m genuinely smiling from ear to ear! Congratulations! What a beautiful moment to share! I’m not sure which is sweeter, your parents’ joy for your accomplishment or your joy of sharing it with them!”

“Huge congratulations, Gurjiv! I can’t stop watching this! Your parents’ reaction is wonderful, and your dad! Your dad reading out the letter is so beautiful,” someone else commented.

The video also prompted a response from The University of The Incarnate Word, which tweeted the video and added: “We’re not crying, you’re crying!

“Welcome to the UIW family Gurjiv (and parents)!”

In response to the video going viral, Kaur wrote in a follow-up tweet: “I didn’t expect so many people to see this but so so glad it brought y’all joy.”

In a second tweet, she added a message from her father, who wished to tell all those who had watched the video that the family was “humbled by all the love and encouragement”.

“Hello friends! Pops would like me to tell y’all - we are humbled by all the love and encouragement y’all have shown. Thank you for your kind words (and also he just learned how Twitter works yesterday hahaha),” she wrote.

As for what inspired her to film the video, Kaur told Today that she had seen other students film their parents’ reactions, so she decided to wait the whole day after finding out she was accepted to tell her parents, so she could see their reactions in person.

“I definitely did not expect it to go that big,” she told the outlet, noting that her father has read the letter multiple times since the video. “I’m really glad that a lot of people found joy in seeing my parents’ reaction. It made them so happy.”

