Here’s How To Save Money On Air Conditioning This Summer

It's that time of year again where you fire up your trusty AC unit and dread seeing that bill!. I put off turning on my AC as long as I could. It wasn't until two nights ago, I was laying in bed and I just couldn't take it anymore. It was too hot in my house. Now, I know that I am not the only one who waits to turn the AC on until the last minute. I also know that I am not the only one looking to find ways to save money on those dreaded energy bills.