newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Two Montco Pet Stores on List of Best in Philadelphia Region

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kMvx_0a78e4fz00
This doggie knows where the treat bar is at Perk Valley Pet Eatery.Image via Facebook.

Pet owners who love to pamper their four-legged best friends do not need to go far from home to find two of the best pet shops in the Philadelphia region that will cover all of their furry companions’ needs, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Click here to read more.

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

King Of Prussia, PA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is sharing Montgomery County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Shops#Pet Owners#Perk Valley Pet Eatery#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Furry#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Expanded Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This classic rowhouse on a trapezoidal lot has been turned into a spacious modern house thanks to a combination renovation and expansion project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What would you do if you had a vintage early-20th-century...
Philadelphia, PAEater

Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.