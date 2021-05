Two of the characters that the Italian WWE audience knows much better, especially thanks to the boom that Smackdown made in the early 2000s on Mediaset networks, are certainly Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero. For years, the two former WWE wrestlers have been given a lot of reason in the Smackdown ring, with a feud that led the two athletes to a match at Wrestlemania 20, which remained in history for the robbery victory of the famous Latino Heat, loved by the entire WWE Universe.