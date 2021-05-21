Pat Prescott talks "Called to The Couch" with Alonzo Bodden.

Notoriously press-shy comedy writer John Swartzwelder, of The Simpsons notoriety, sat down for a rare interview with Mike Sacks from The New Yorker to talk about his writing process, comedy, his disdain for monkeys in comedy, and of course, his work on The Simpsons. Swartzwelder started his professional writing career in the advertising world, writing for television and radio commercials for a couple of well-known advertising agencies. After the appeal of making cat food commercials and the likes wore off, he sent out inquiries to TV shows hoping for a job in television writing. One letter warranted him an interview, but not for the show he submitted to; David Letterman's head writer at the time was SNL writer John Downey, who responded to Swartzwelder's letter and put him up for a writing position at SNL.