Pat Prescott talks "Called to The Couch" with Alonzo Bodden.
The Nowhere Comedy Club presents a great virtual event Saturday night at 7 pm. Our good friend and wonderful comedian Alonzo Bodden hosts "Called to The Couch", a takeoff on Johnny Carson's tradition of honoring comedians who appeared on The Tonight Show by inviting them to sit on the couch and have a chat with him. Alonzo called into the morning show to talk about the show and a whole lot more, including a tribute to the late Paul Mooney.www.audacy.com