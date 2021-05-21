newsbreak-logo
Pat Prescott talks "Called to The Couch" with Alonzo Bodden.

By Pat Prescott
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nowhere Comedy Club presents a great virtual event Saturday night at 7 pm. Our good friend and wonderful comedian Alonzo Bodden hosts "Called to The Couch", a takeoff on Johnny Carson's tradition of honoring comedians who appeared on The Tonight Show by inviting them to sit on the couch and have a chat with him. Alonzo called into the morning show to talk about the show and a whole lot more, including a tribute to the late Paul Mooney.

