“My Microwave Can Buy Davido’s Car And Leave Change” – Singer, NBA Geeboy Brags

T-Pain and Kehlani mighta just did something. The R&B singers teamed up to create a “Buy U a Drank” sequel, “I Like Dat.” Inspired by the 2007 summer smash, “I Like Dat” blends T-Pain’s signature vibe with lyrics from Kehlani’s “female perspective” to create a 2021 hit. Most notably, there’s a lot less “shawty snappin’.” “She don’t even need me to buy her nothing, drank / She got money in the bank / Whatchu think ’bout that?” they sing, riffing on the original lyrics. “Kehlani has been one of the best to work with, real talk,” T-Pain said in a statement. “She did her thing on this track and made it what it is. Also, it do be like that sometimes.” T-Pain released his most recent single, “Get Up,” last June in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kehlani’s second album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t came out in May 2020, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a contender for song of the summer.