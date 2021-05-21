NJ Transit promoting diversity for Portal North Bridge construction contracts
NJ Transit is promoting diversity among bidders on the Portal North Bridge construction contract. NJ Transit, through its Office of Business Development hosted the agency’s COVID-compliant virtual DBE outreach and networking event to promote awareness and encourage participation of small businesses and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) in the Portal North Bridge project. Hundreds of national potential DBEs were invited to take part in the event to learn about subcontracting opportunities on the Portal North Bridge project.www.rtands.com