Ryan Bader would have rather fought Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov, not ‘friend’ Corey Anderson

Rob Font (18-4) Rob Font has finished 12 of his 18 wins with eight of those finishes coming by way of knockout. He has never been knocked out in his professional career and has only been submitted once, by Pedro Munhoz in 2017. Rob Font has a UFC record of 8-3 with five of those eight wins being knockouts. Font has won two performance of the night bonuses and one fight of the night bonus since joining the UFC. He is currently on a three-fight win streak that includes decisions over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis. Along with his most recent fight which was a TKO over Marlon Moraes.