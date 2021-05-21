Ryan Bader would have rather fought Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov, not ‘friend’ Corey Anderson
Ryan Bader would have rather fought Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov, not ‘friend’ Corey Anderson. Former champ-champ, Ryan Bader, is on a journey back to the light heavyweight title. He along with seven other men are fighting their way to the top if the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix standings. The playing ground has already been cut in half and now Bader will face former training partner and friend, Corey Anderson, in the semi-finals.fansided.com