NORTH ADAMS — Williamstown Fire Chief Craig A. Pedercini, State Fire Warden David Celino, and North Adams Mayor Thomas W. Bernard said the brush fire in the Clarksburg State Forest has burned about 800 acres and is 60 percent contained. The “East Mountain” fire started burning Friday night in Williamstown in a remote wooded area that is difficult to access. No structures are threatened by the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital over the weekend. He is in good condition but remains hospitalized.