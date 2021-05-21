Adams Adds Textile Collection at Transfer Station
ADAMS, Mass. — In collaboration with the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District, the town has added a textile recovery/collection bin to the transfer station. "Not only will this help remove these items from the solid waste stream, which costs money to remove from the transfer station, but also provide an environmentally sound method for disposal," Town Administrator Jay Green said. "It is a win-win opportunity and when those appear, we make the effort to integrate them into the Transfer Station operation."www.iberkshires.com