Carina Ramos and her business partner Nancy Wyrebski opened the Pink Dog Spa in September of 2016 in West Acton. Ramos, who earned a degree in biology at UMass Boston, has been in the dog grooming business for almost 20 years. She says there's nothing she likes more than working with her furry friends. Wyrebski studied veterinary medicine in Brazil and has been working in the pet grooming business since she moved to the U.S. in 2004.She enjoys coaching others who are interesting in the business.