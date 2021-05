How this app went from funny dances to one of the most useful platforms for marketing. I was scrolling through TikTok and after some funny and lighthearted content, I watched a video that was neither of those things. A young creator popped on my “for you page” and began talking about a negative experience she had recently had at a nail salon. She mentions being racially profiled and treated very poorly. She names the exact nail salon and asks her followers to “leave a bad review to make sure they don’t get any more business”.