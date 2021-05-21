newsbreak-logo
Billy Eichner, Nancy Pelosi and Amy Poehler Join Stonewall Inn's Safe Spaces Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

New York’s The Stonewall Inn will kick off LGBTQ Pride Month with a star-studded streaming concert on June 1 to benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Safe Spaces Initiatives. Presenters and performers for the event, produced by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, include Billy Eichner, Chelsea Clinton, Margaret Cho, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Julianne Moore, Fran Drescher, Lea DeLaria, Alexandra Billings, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Poehler, Randy Rainbow, Jordin Sparks, Lance Bass, Sophia Bush, Jackie Cox, Sasha Velour, Debra Messing, Laith Ashley, Omar Sharif Jr., Rita Wilson, André De Shields and more.

