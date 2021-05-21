Billy Eichner, Nancy Pelosi and Amy Poehler Join Stonewall Inn’s Safe Spaces Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Marie Tran broke into the Hollywood mainstream as Rose Tico in the recent Star Wars films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and she took on her first blockbuster title role as the voice of Raya in this year's Raya and the Last Dragon. With her star on the rise on the West Coast, it came as something of a surprise to see her name pop up as one of the performers set for the 2021 edition of Miscast, MCC Theater's annual fundraiser featuring stars of stage and screen singing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.