As the country is opening back up following the pandemic, 6ix9ine is already back on the road and claiming he's getting paid a pretty penny to perform. On May 22, Tekashi headlined a show at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. The show appears to have gone off without a hitch, as the Brooklyn rapper seemingly packed out the 6,800-person capacity arena. 6ix9ine shared footage of the concert on his Instagram account, which shows the rapper turning up with the enthusiastic crowd rapping his lyrics word for word.