newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slingerlands, NY

Tractor trailer gets wedged under Slingerlands bridge Thursday night

By Spotlight News
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdxOw_0a78auuK00

SLINGERLANDS — A tractor-trailer found itself wedged until the New Scotland Road Rail Trail Bridge last night after the driver found himself lost.

Rolando Carcases Ortiz, 57, was heading toward I-90 when he said he found his way into Slingerlands. Ortiz approached the bridge, which has a clearance of 11 feet, 2 inches, and scraped off the top of his 13 foot, 6-inch trailer. Ortiz told officers he did not see signs indicating the bridge’s height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryTM1_0a78auuK00
Photo: Peter Landi

The truck was cleared from the bridge around 3 a.m. Friday, and upon inspection, the truck was found to be in violation of several laws in the Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations that governs commercial vehicle operation. Violations include failing to obey a traffic control device and a logbook violation.

The bridge was inspected by members of New York State Department of Transportation and Albany County Public Works and cleared for use.

Bethlehem Police Department responded to the incident and Slingerlands Fire Department assisted.

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
444
Followers
367
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Slingerlands, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Control#Road Traffic#Foot Traffic#6 Inch Trailer#I 90#Inspection#Photo#Violations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Spotlight News

Homes lose land in Groesbeck Place landslide

ELSMERE – A landslide at the end of Groesbeck Place chewed through backyards and forced National Grid to move power poles to keep the lights on. Sometime between the Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, May 11 and 12, a 400-foot swath of Normanskill clay broke loose behind the neighborhood. No houses were damaged, but […]
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Video – Groesbeck Place Landslide Aerial View

If you don’t see the video click here to view on Youtube. BETHLEHEM – Sometime between the Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, May 11 and 12, a 400-foot swath of Normanskill clay broke loose behind the neighborhood. No houses were damaged, but the slope that used to roll 40 feet down to a small […]
Delmar, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Residents approve Bethlehem Central’s $102M budget, bus fleet props

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central School District received support across the board as voters approved both its $102 million budget and three bus fleet propositions last night, Wednesday, May 18. Approximately 82 percent of the 2,555 district voters approved the 2021-22 school budget. Support for each of the three bus fleet propositions was nearly as […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

EDITORIAL: Sell Stony Brook, but keep the water

Colonie has but one option if the objective is to protect the beautiful piece of land known as Stony Creek Reservoir from development, open it up for passive recreational use, be fiscally responsible and still have an emergency source of drinking water. Sell the land, keep the water. Of course, that might be a simplified […]
Troy, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Hoosick Street mural soon to get a facelift

TROY — Three regional artists were selected as the three finalists to be considered in the creation of a mural display under the Hoosick Street underpass. Simona Bortis-Schultz, Fernando Orellana and Jade Warrick were each selected by an independent advisory panel made up of regional arts professionals, business and community members for the Uniting Line […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Central Ave. bank and restaurant proposed in Colonie

COLONIE — A proposal to build a 2,145-square-foot fast food restaurant that will seat 46 and a 2,500-square-foot bank at the former Sushi X site on Central Avenue was introduced to the Planning Board at its last meeting. There are three waivers required for the project to move forward as proposed: exceeding the maximum set […]
Stony Creek, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

LETTER to the EDITOR: Don’t sell Stony Creek

To the Spotlight, There are many more good reasons that Kevin Bronner might have mentioned against selling off the Stony Creek Reservoir as the Town of Colonie proposes. In addition to the need for a backup water source for a time of shortages, buying water from Albany would be extremely expensive and insecure in the case of […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

More pickleball courts coming to Colonie (w/photo gallery)

COLONIE  It was probably the most civil, polite group of people who has ever come before the Town Board to air  grievances. But, they made their point loud and clear as they complimented the elected representatives for their dedication and condition of the town — they love their pickleball and want more courts. A plan […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Schenectady man arrested for murder at Colonie motel

COLONIE — A 23-year-old Schenectady was arrested on Friday, May 14, for his involvement in a May 11 murder at the Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul AL Streeks stands charged with shooting to death 21-year-old Xiaa Prince, of Schenectady in the parking lot of the Curry Road motel, which is near the Rotterdam border. […]
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Cuomo lifts most mask mandates

ALBANY — Beginning on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has opted to adopt the federal Center for Disease Control standards and is lifting most mask requirements in most business and public settings for people who are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Albany County Departments­­­­ of Health and Aging will deliver vaccinations to the homes of seniors and […]
Latham, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

North Colonie budget passes 1221 to 418

LATHAM — Residents in the North Colonie Central School District overwhelmingly approved a $125 million budget on Tuesday, May 19, by a count of 1221 to 428. The budget increases spending by $7 million, or 5.9 percent, and increase the total property tax levy by just under 1.4 percent, which is the state mandated tax […]