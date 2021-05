Yun “TaeJa” Young Seo has officially retired from competitive StarCraft II play, his former organization, Team Liquid, announced last night. This is the second time TaeJa has retired from the pro scene and perhaps the definitive one. The 26-year-old was playing for Liquid in June 2016 when he retired for the first time to fulfill his military duties in South Korea. He was the most decorated StarCraft II player in premier tournaments at that time and came back to Liquid in September 2018 after completing his mandatory military service.