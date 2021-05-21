SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping

14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects 21/05/21. Following hot on the heels of Zen Go Synergy Core, the company's first bus-powered, truly portable (4 x 8 USB-C) audio interface, Antelope Audio has announced the upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core bigger brother. They say that it effectively empowers small- to mid-sized studio setups with high-end technology to take the next step in their creative quest for high-definition audio. Antelope Audio describes it as a 14 x 10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, combining their acclaimed AD/DA converters, Discrete ultra-linear mic pre-amps, and 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology with impressive I/O capabilities and an accomplished collection of real-time-processed analog-modeled effects. Here's the full details in their own words...