newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping

phoronix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced last year was the HiFive Unmatched as the most compelling RISC-V development board to date. Following supply chain issues and everything else brought on by the pandemic, this very interesting RISC-V developer board is now shipping to customers. The HiFive Unmatched is a mini-ITX board built around the SiFive...

www.phoronix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risc V#Shipping#Gigabit Ethernet#Soc#Power Supply#The Hifive Unmatched#S7#Pci Express#Usb#Ce#Hifive#Mouser#Crowd Supply#Risc V Linux Benchmarking#Ddr4 Ram#Connectivity#Pcie Gen3#Feature#Soc#Developer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
FCC
Related
Softwareitbusinessnet.com

Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for RISC-V Development Platforms

Dialog’s highly efficient, cost effective PMICs, deliver “Exact Fit” power solutions. The new HiFive Unmatched platform uses Dialog’s highly integrated DA9063 system PMIC which incorporates 6 DC-DC Buck Regulators and 11 LDOs. The device enables the SiFive platform to achieve maximum performance by optimally meeting all power supply requirements. In addition, the DA9063 supports Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) which dramatically reduces the power dissipation and thermal footprint of the platform.
BusinessTimes Union

Bluespec, Inc. Joins the Xilinx® Partner Program, Offering Drop-in Ready RISC-V Processors for Xilinx FPGAs

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Bluespec, Inc., a founding member of RISC-V International and supplier of RISC-V processor IP and tools, announced that they have joined the Xilinx Partner Program and have released two RISC-V processor families, optimized for use on Xilinx FPGAs. The Xilinx Partner Program is a worldwide ecosystem of qualified companies that offer acceleration solutions, IP cores, design services, and board development and production. By joining the Xilinx Partner Program and offering easy to use RISC-V processors to the Xilinx community, Bluespec is expanding the RISC-V ecosystem and helping to drive the adoption of the open Instruction Set Architecture.
ComputersDigital Trends

Intel finally launches 11th-gen Tiger Lake H45. Do its 10nm chips deliver?

After a long wait, Intel has finally unveiled its 11th-gen Tiger Lake laptop processors for gaming and content creation devices. Labeled “H-series,” these are 45-watt processors based on the company’s new 10nm microarchitecture, which has previously been reserved for lower-powered laptops. These new 11th-gen H-series processors range from the Core...
Computerscnx-software.com

US516P6 RISC microcontroller powers offline voice assistant modules

I recently wrote about a Linux microwave oven with a built-in voice assistant, and somebody mentioned a quad-core SoC was overkill, and instead US516P6 microcontroller designed for offline voice commands would be a better fit. It’s all good, but finding information about Unisound US516P6 proved to be quite a challenge...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – TinyS2 – TinyPICO ESP32-S2 Development Board

NEW PRODUCT – TinyS2 – TinyPICO ESP32-S2 Development Board. Introducing the TinyS2 – The Tiny Mighty ESP32-S2 development board in the TinyPICO format! This board features the powerful ESP32-S2, a single-core Tensilica processor with WiFi and native USB so it can run Arduino or CircuitPython code. The ESP32-S2 is a...
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

Finally! You Can Now Pre-Order Framework’s Modular Laptop

The idea of a highly customizable, modular laptop is a little closer to reality as Framework Computer has thrown open the doors on pre-orders. But thanks to supply constraints, it may be a while before the laptop you order now arrives at your doorstep. As I wrote in March, Framework...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Zen Q Synergy Core: Portable audio interface with onboard effects

Following hot on the heels of the Zen Go Synergy Core portable 4×8 USB-C interface introduced earlier this year, Antelope Audio announces upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core 14×10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The interface combines Antelope Audio’s acclaimed AD/DA converters, discrete ultra-linear mic...
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Lattice Propel Design Environment Supports New RISC-V Processor and IP Cores

– Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a new version of Lattice Propel™, a design environment for accelerating embedded processor-based development on low power, small form factor Lattice FPGAs. Key enhancements to Lattice Propel 2.0 include support for a new RISC-V CPU core and IP blocks included in the new Lattice Automate™ solution stack for industrial automation. The new version of Propel increases design flexibility by enabling customers to leverage their own or third-party IP in applications built using the tool.
Computerscnx-software.com

Nezha RISC-V Linux SBC launched for $99 and up

Last month, we wrote about Allwinner D1 SBC & processor that promised to offer a relatively low-cost RISC-V Linux solution. We were not given a name at the time, but there was a logo of Nezha, a fictional character from Chinese literature. The board is now known as the Nezha...
Softwarevmware.com

Downloading VMware vSphere VMs to VMware workstation

I'm wondering if anyone has experience downloading production vSphere VMs to VMware Workstation while VMs are running. Will it corrupt the VMs or any other effects?. I doubt that this will work. vSphere doesn't just emulate virtual hardware, but passes through most of the CPU instructions to the hardware. What you are asking for is s.th. like live migration across platforms, which is not available (or even possible).
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Sierra Wireless EM92 Series powers next generation 5G devices

Sierra Wireless announced its next generation of 5G mobile broadband embedded modules, the EM92 Series. These new 5G modules feature 3GPP Release 16 standard capabilities and provide secure connectivity worldwide at the highest possible speeds and with low latency for mobile computing, routers, gateways, industrial automation, and new IoT applications.
ElectronicsSonic State

Antelope Audio Announces Zen Q Synergy Core

14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects 21/05/21. Following hot on the heels of Zen Go Synergy Core, the company's first bus-powered, truly portable (4 x 8 USB-C) audio interface, Antelope Audio has announced the upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core bigger brother. They say that it effectively empowers small- to mid-sized studio setups with high-end technology to take the next step in their creative quest for high-definition audio. Antelope Audio describes it as a 14 x 10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, combining their acclaimed AD/DA converters, Discrete ultra-linear mic pre-amps, and 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology with impressive I/O capabilities and an accomplished collection of real-time-processed analog-modeled effects. Here's the full details in their own words...
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Qualcomm Unveils Purpose-Built 5G Modem Optimized for IIoT

Qualcomm Technologies on Friday introduced the company’s first, purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) modem solution equipped with 5G connectivity and optimized for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. The Qualcomm® 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System is a comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution designed to support the IoT ecosystem in building upgradeable LTE and 5G...
TechnologyHPCwire

Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe VIP Collaboration

TEWKSBURY, Mass. and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2021 — Avery Design Systems, a leader in functional verification solutions, and Rambus Inc., a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, announced they are extending their long-term memory model and PCIe Verification IP (VIP) collaboration. Rambus...
Electronics9to5Mac

First M1 iMac pre-orders begin shipping for May 21 delivery

The first M1 iMac orders are now shipping to customers. The all-new iMac went up for pre-order just under two weeks ago, and the first orders are scheduled to arrive as early as Friday, May 21. 9to5Mac reader Jean-Francis Roy says that his iMac shipped ahead of schedule and will...
Softwareaithority.com

Aruba and Zebra Technologies Deliver Unmatched Visibility into Mobile User Experiences, Application Performance, and Network Operations

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced the availability of an embedded solution for mobile devices that delivers unmatched real-time visibility into roaming user experiences and application performance. Developed with Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, the Aruba User Experience Insight (UXI) AI software agent embedded in Zebra mobile computers analyzes real-time voice and data traffic and proactively flags issues that could affect application, Wi-Fi connectivity, roaming, and voice performance. The early warning provided by Aruba UXI informs remedial actions so that business-critical applications and end user experiences are not impacted. The result is higher up-time, increased productivity, and more expeditious problem remediation.