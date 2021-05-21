newsbreak-logo
Manitowoc MLC100-1

ForConstructionPros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManitowoc Cranes designed the MLC100-1, a competitive offering in the 110-ton crawler crane market, featuring a broad range of features. Max boom and fixed jib combination: 180 feet + 60 feet. 300 hp Tier 4 Final engine. 275 hp Tier 3 engine. Self-assembly system allows for full assembly without outside...

Equipment Today

Manitowoc MLC300 Lattice Boom Crawler Crane

Manitowoc designed the MLC300 lattice boom crawler crane, featuring revolutionary VPC technology, which combines class-leading load charts with a reduced footprint. The equipment offers jobsite versatility and outstanding lifting capacity. Lifting capacity: 386 US tons. VPC-MAX lifting capacity: 330 US tons. B10:500 boom length: 334.6 feet. B60:500 boom length with...
concreteproducts.com

Modular, freestanding bridge cranes

The recently introduced XW expands and extends the manufacturer’s Nomad Freestanding Crane line. The model affords overall widths and heights up to 60 feet and 25 feet, along with 2- to 20-ton capacities. The modular series provides flexible solutions for plant operators when handling needs change, or a traditional overhead crane installation is either difficult or impractical. Base plate design allows most Nomad systems to be installed without footers; with easily bolted assembly, the cranes are easily dismantled, relocated and reassembled when the need arises.
powderbulksolids.com

Superior Unveils All-in-One Mobile Ship-Loading Conveyor

Superior Industries Inc., a US-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, recently completed development of a new model TeleStacker conveyor for loading dry bulk cargo ships. This multi-purpose, highly mobile conveyor incorporates truck unloading and ship loading capabilities into a single machine. “Since expanding our...
offshore-energy.biz

MOL invests in Panamax bulker to transport woody biomass

Japanese shipping company MOL Co. revealed plans to buy a new Panamax type bulk carrier intended for transporting woody biomass as energy as its main cargo for domestic electric power companies. The vessel will meet the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 that will enter into force from 2025.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global 1-Pole DP Contactor Market Research Segment, In-depth Analysis 2021 | Revenue & Sales By – ABB (Switzerland), Chint Electric (China), Eaton (Ireland)

The Global 1-Pole DP Contactor Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The 1-Pole DP Contactor research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global 1-Pole DP Contactor Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like ABB (Switzerland), Chint Electric (China), Eaton (Ireland), GE Industrial (Boston, Massachusetts), Honeywell (USA), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Rockwell Automation (USA), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Shihlin Electric (Taiwan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland) operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
just-auto.com

Daimler Trucks sets out strategy

Daimler Truck has hosted its inaugural Strategy Day, setting out its ambitions as an independent company. Daimler Truck's management board led by CEO Martin Daum presented strategic objectives, key financial targets and technological goals. The unit is targeting benchmark margins in each region, and an overall double-digit operating margin for...
h2-view.com

Panasonic to produce renewable electricity with pure hydrogen fuel cell generators; unveils plans RE100 factory with full-scale use of hydrogen

Panasonic wants to use an in-house power generation system that combines pure hydrogen fuel cell generators and photovoltaic generators to produce 100% renewable electricity. The electronics company today (May 24) unveiled its plans which are believed to be the world’s first attempt to create an “RE100 factory” through the full-scale use of hydrogen.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Introduces The F-150 Lightning Pro

The internet is ablaze with stories about the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning, the Blue Oval's first-ever electric truck. Its reveal was met with positive responses all around, aside from the internet trolls who demand that all trucks be V8-powered. For the most part, demand will be so high that the first year of production will probably be limited, so buyers will have to act fast if they want one of the early models. But what about commercial buyers? Ford today announced the F-150 Lightning Pro, and although it seems very similar to the regular truck, there's plenty for fleet managers and workmen alike to get excited about.
pv-magazine.com

Novel approach to turn coal plants into energy storage stations

Malta Inc. and Duke Energy, using a Department of Energy grant, are partnering on a one-year study to assess the socio-economic, environmental, and operational issues behind converting retiring coal units into long-duration, zero-emissions energy storage systems. The two companies will look at integrating Malta’s 100 MW, 10-hour pumped heat energy...
gmauthority.com

GM Launches Updated 2021 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury In China

Just three months after launching the 2021 Cadillac XT6 range in China, which receives an electrified powertrain for the first time, General Motors just updated the crossover’s Premium Luxury trim level in the Asian country. The automaker added several state-of-the-art features to the second most luxurious Cadillac XT6 variant in the Chinese market, while retaining the same price as the 2020 edition.
t2conline.com

The Advantages of Exterior EIFS and Stucco Systems

Today, most people make use of the term EIFS and stucco interchangeably, but they both aren’t the same. Simply put, EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finish System) is a relatively new and enhanced exterior wall cladding system with improved insulation and water resistance capacities. In addition, it gets characterized by low maintenance and high performance, and that’s why it gets used in the US and worldwide.
circuitcellar.com

60A DC-DC Converter Eyes 5G, IT and IIoT Gear

ABB Power Conversion has announced its new MicroDLynx II DC-DC converters help meet the power needs of demanding, data-hungry applications, providing highly accurate voltage regulation in a compact, 232-mm2 footprint—with a power density of 167A/in2. Pushing the boundaries of advanced IT and networking devices requires improvements in component density and functionality, says ABB. And for power and electrical engineers, this equates to designing board-level power modules in ever-shrinking, high density packages.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Bajaj Qute: Is This the Tiniest Car Made Today?

Car production around the world can be very different from what is produced here. Take, for instance, the Bajaj Qute, an Indian sedan that is only slightly larger than a Port-a-Potty. Could this be the tiniest car made today? Well, it depends on how you define “car.”. Bajaj is known...
CleanTechnica

Vestas Is Ushering In The End Of Wind Power Waste

In a move that the company says will lead to the end of wind power waste, Vestas has formed a coalition of industry and academia to commercialize the full recyclability of wind turbine blades. The coalition, which includes Vestas, Olin Corporation, Danish Technological Institute, and Aarhus University, developed a new technology that will allow circularity for thermoset composites. This is the material used to make wind turbine blades. The newly developed technology is the final link in the recyclable wind turbine value chain.
CarsPosted by
Concrete Contractor

Wirtgen Slipform Pavers: Ride, Productivity & Utilization

Steve Casselman, Wirtgen’s veteran slipform paving specialist, will demonstrate how contractors all over North America and the world are benefitting from the industry leading paver concept on the Wirtgen SP 64i Slipform Paver. Casselman will cover the importance of control of material flow through the paving system. How to increase...
renewanews.com

Nexzu Mobility cargo electric bicycle Roadlark

Nexzu Mobility cargo electric bicycle Roadlark. Nexzu Mobility an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a cargo version of its long-range electric bicycle model Roadlark with a price tag of Rs 42,000. This newly launched cargo electric bicycle is made in India product and is powered by a dual battery every hour.Brought to you by: EV Driven.