We got a lot of good questions this weekend. I answered the first bunch on Saturday. You can read that here. But we have plenty more as we continue. So in your group of five, you left out John Hightower and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Neither of those cuts would come as a great shock. But I will say that Trevon Grimes has an uphill battle as a UDFA in a group with a bunch of young talent.