County BOE to provide school supplies for students

School supplies will be provided for all students in Walker County Schools during the upcoming school year. At May's regular meeting of the Walker County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham explained that the supplies will be funded with a portion of the $8.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) that the school system received earlier this year. The money came through the second round of ESSER funding as a result of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.