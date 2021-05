The phrase, “having it all” often implies the need to acquire wealth, power, and status. Not so, for Lance Latimer who, instead, saw it as a goal for the breadth of expertise he envisioned for his company, Alpine Civil Contractors. His vision started with a stringless slipform paving system but has since grown to include GNSS technology on almost every type of heavy equipment the company operates in all facets of the site development process. That push to GPS—and the reputation it‘s helped Alpine earn for fast, accurate work—has led to the company becoming one of the area’s most sought-after contractors and achieving A-List status with major home developers. And while recognizing the technology for the game-changer it is might not allow them to “have it all” right now, it certainly has them well on the way there.