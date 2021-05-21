newsbreak-logo
Combat Sports

Mayweather vs. Paul – Showtime and Fanmio launch distribution platforms

BoxingNews24.com
Cover picture for the articleWith less than three weeks until Sunday, June 6, when all-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd “Money” Mayweather returns to the ring to take on social media sensation and professional boxer Logan “The Maverick” Paul in an exhibition bout, SHOWTIME and FANMIO have launched digital distribution platforms for pay-per-view purchase. The event telecast is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV® and begins at a special time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

