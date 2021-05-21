Mayweather vs. Paul – Showtime and Fanmio launch distribution platforms

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather will finally battle YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout this summer.Their initial fight date for 20 February was scuppered with fresh talks about dates, venues and the potential for a crowd with the easing of the Cvoid-19 pandemic in the United States.A new date has finally been agreed on though, with a new date in the diary for the undefeated American and self-proclaimed TBE (The Best Ever) to finally pull on the gloves once again.Since bringing up a half-century of wins with a 50-0 record as a professional, Mayweather has pursued lucrative exhibitions to pad...