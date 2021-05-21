newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Check-In: Scoring Zombies

nprillinois.org
 3 days ago

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton adds another credit to his resume: scoring a zombie TV show. He walks hosts Ophira Eisenberg through his bag of spooky audio tricks. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. (SOUNDBITE...

www.nprillinois.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Coulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today Zombies#Game Music#Fun Things#Fast Friends#Npr#Wnyc#Olsen Twins#Regular Zombies#Fast Zombies#Slow Zombies#Spooky Audio Tricks#Puzzles#Regular Speed Zombies#Hosts Ophira Eisenberg#Line#The Real Housewives#Beautiful Brooklyn#Actor Micah Stock#Comedian Beth Stelling#Traditional Music Writing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Musickrcu.org

The Chortle Instruments

Actor Mary Holland and director Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm) listen to clips of unusual musical instruments. The title of this game is a gratuitous pun of a series of young adult fantasy novels. Heard on Maria Bamford & Richard Kind: Yogurt Is Gold, Baby. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
MusicNPR

Good Tries

JONATHAN COULTON: This is ASK ME ANOTHER from NPR. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the director and star of the new movie "Golden Arm," a comedy about a women's arm-wrestling championship. Maureen Bharoocha, Mary Holland, are you ready for another one?
TV & VideosNPR

Has This Been To Space?

MARIA BAMFORD: Hello (cheering). EISENBERG: So I just have to ask you because, obviously, you are in a show where you play a couple, but did you know each other beforehand?. KIND: Not at all. And I told Maria, because I'm a fan of her work - because I get intimidated by stand-ups. I recognize that I will not be as funny as they are. I recognize I will not be as witty as they are, but I always want to try and not be stupid in front of them...
Celebritieskuaf.com

Sierra Teller Ornelas: Rutherford Falls

Writer and producer Sierra Teller Ornelas learned some of the skills she needed to succeed in Hollywood in an unlikely place: growing up working "in the booth" at Native American art markets. "Just being at art markets and being able to sell, and trying to quickly distill the story of...
MusicNPR

Check-In: Sweet Sixteen

EISENBERG: Oh, my God (laughter). EISENBERG: Wasn't she, like, 10 before the pandemic?. COULTON: I feel like she was 10 not too long ago. And suddenly, she's 16, which is one of those ages that I definitely remember, being 16, like, with the same brain and sense of self that I have now. You know what I mean?
Musicksut.org

Opening Acts

Rutherford Falls star Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding compete in an audio game where they hear clips of a famous musician's earlier gig, before they catapulted to superstardom. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. Our first two guests are friends who also play...
Public Healthksut.org

Check-In: Double Vaxxed!

Host Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton reflect on their journey to their fully vaxxed status. Bring on the huggin' and kissin' parties!. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) JONATHAN COULTON: From NPR and WNYC, coming to you from beautiful Brooklyn, N.Y., it's NPR's...
Books & LiteratureNPR

The Pen is Mightier Than the Swordfish

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the stars of Peacock's comedy series "Rutherford Falls," Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding. Are you ready for another one?. JANA SCHMIEDING: Yeah, let's do it. ED HELMS: Eh,...
CelebritiesNPR

Sean Hayes: HypocondriActor

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. Our special guest starred as Jack McFarland in the sitcom "Will & Grace." He co-hosts the weekly podcast "SmartLess" with Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, and his new podcast "HypochondriActor" explores medical mysteries. Sean Hayes, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Rock MusicNPR

A Brand By Any Other Name

REAL ESTATE: (Singing) Where's my love when the sky begins to turn and the air is cool like water?. The music you're hearing is from the band Real Estate. And we're not playing it for no reason. We're playing it because our next two friend-testants (ph) are from the band Real Estate. Their new EP is called "Half A Human." Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
MoviesPosted by
WRAL News

New this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & M.O.D.O.K

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — In “The Dry,” Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, “The Dry” is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana play a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. That's one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana's character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river — a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release debuts for digital rental Friday while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie's powerful atmosphere comes through either way.
MoviesArkansas Online

'The Water Man': A safe little story

Ah, the coming of age movie. Every few years we get one of these films about kids going on an adventure to solve some mystery or find a bit of magic. Millennials like me grew up with films like "The Goonies." "The Water Man" definitely fits into that same mold.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Michael Dorn Returns as Worf in New Star Trek: Legends Ad

There is little doubt that fans have been hoping to see Worf's return in the Star Trek Universe. Interestingly, it looks like Michael Dorn is back as the popular Klingon. However, it isn't for any of the current shows. Worf is back to promote the new game Star Trek: Legends.
TV & VideosVulture

Whoopi Goldberg Teaches Meghan McCain How Commercials Work on The View

As so often becomes her duty on The View, Whoopi Goldberg taught her often stubborn co-host Meghan McCain another important lesson on today’s show: how commercials work. While McCain, who has been on television regularly for over a decade, ranted about perceived anti-Semitism on the left, Goldberg cut her off: “We’re going to break, and when we come back, you can continue talking. But now we’re going to break, so we’ll be right back.” McCain interrupted Goldberg’s interruption of her to ask why she was being cut off, to which Goldberg replied, “I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?” And, well, she has a point! Put commercial breaks right next to hairstyles on the list of things Meghan McCain does not understand. (And hat-tip to actress Nancy Lee Grahn, of starred–in–over–1,000–episodes–of–General Hospital fame, for bringing this clip to attention. We’re sure she understands commercial breaks.)
TV Showsdailysoapdish.com

Tawny Kitaen Dead At 59

If you remember anything about pop culture of the 1980’s you’ll remember the video vixen, Tawny Kitaen, who was in a lot of the White Snake videos. She was also famous for the movie “Bachelor Party” which she starred in with Tom Hanks at the height of her career. Throughout the 80’s and 90’s she was in a lot of music videos (not just White Snake’s) and was also on some TV shows.
Theater & Dancegoldderby.com

Austin Winsberg interview: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ showrunner

While every show had to figure out ways to safely film during a pandemic, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was more affected than most, seeing that it’s, you know, a musical with grand, elaborate dance numbers. “There were a lot of questions in the beginning about how can we do these big dance numbers, how can we do all these things where people are so intimate and close to each other? So much of dance is about partnership and touching and holding,” creator Austin Winsberg tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Showrunners panel (watch above). “But once we got that system in place and the dancers adjusted to rehearsing with their surgical masks on and everybody got accustomed to this being the new normal, it just became a way we go about doing things. And it didn’t limit us that much in terms of what we were able to do musically.”
Family RelationshipsGoldendale Sentinel

Check it out

I have to say that it feels good to be back writing this column again. For the past several weeks, I have been helping out with a family matter which, not to my surprise, left little mental capacity for anything else. There are still some challenges ahead, and you know what? That’s all right. Something did surprise me, though, after I returned to my own home: an immense feeling of gratitude.
EntertainmentPlaybill

Stephen Schwartz and

Godspell Stars Reunite on Stars in the House May 22. Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the hit musical Godspell May 22. The John-Michael Tebelak–Stephen Schwartz musical...