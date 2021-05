OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 123 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week. “According to the CDC, the County’s seven-day accumulated new case reports are less than 94.8 per 100,000 people, and its community transmission rate has lowered to ‘substantial,’” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Still, to achieve a solid downward trend and make our communities safer, we need to continue following the CDC’s guidance and practice preventive measures.”