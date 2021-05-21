Fire damages Carl’s Jr. in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters investigate a fire that broke out at Carl's Jr. in El Centro early Friday morning.

Courtesy of Imperial Valley Law and Fire Photos

The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) said it received reports of a fire at the restaurant located at 2215 South Fourth Street around 5:13 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said the building had heavy smoke coming out of the kitchen area. Fire crews requested help from other firefighters to quench the flames from the building.

ECFD said units remained on the scene until 10 a.m. to extinguish spot fires in the area. It continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

If you have any information, dial (760) 337-4530.

