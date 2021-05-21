newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Remains Heavy Favorite After Finalists Announced

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been running away with the NBA's MVP race down the stretch as the playoffs approach. The league recently announced the MVP finalists and Jokic is -7000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Steph Curry (+2700) and Joel Embiid (+3000) make up the remaining field of finalists for the MVP odds.

With the NBA regular season hitting the home stretch, the MVP race is becoming more and more of a runaway. For the first time in his career, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is in a prime position to take home the award. Not only would Jokic be the first center to win the award since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000, but he would also be the first Nuggets player to be named MVP.