Grizzlies vs Warriors Prediction & Pick for NBA Play-In Tournament Game Tonight From FanDuel Sportsbook
Tonight's slate of NBA games includes a NBA Play-In Tournament matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. CBS Sports picks are from their daily expert picks, ESPN predictions are from their BPI projections, FiveThirtyEight picks are from their daily NBA projections, numberFire picks are from their projection models and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Grizzlies-Warriors betting odds.www.fanduel.com