newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

McAlester school board adjusts mask policy

By Adrian O'Hanlon III
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4f1x_0a78ZYmp00
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted Friday to adjust the district's mask policy. ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photo

McAlester Public Schools adjusted the district's mask requirement policy again.

School board members voted to adjust the district’s mask policy during a Friday special meeting — requiring masks districtwide only if Oklahoma State Department of Health lists Pittsburg County in orange or red COVID-19 risk level or if a campus has a positive test.

MPS District Nurse Ruth Rogers said she believes the plan would ensure safety across the district.

"I think with yellow, we could be fairly safe to do a no mask requirement," Ruth said during the meeting.

A campus would have to enforce masks if a student or employee at the site tests, per the policy change. That mask requirement would last at least two weeks before being reevaluated.

MPS tracks and reports districtwide coronavirus data on its website — and reported one student tested positive at McAlester High School on Friday.

That means masks will not be required at the MHS commencement set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Hook Eales Stadium because it will be outdoors. But if rain forces the district to move the ceremony to 7 p.m. that night indoors at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium, masks will be required.

Superintendent Randy Hughes said the plan would extend through summer programs and allows for flexibility at each campus while keeping public safety a priority.

Board President Joy Tribbey thanked everyone involved for their efforts to adjust throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to limit spread.

“Everything changes so quickly with this now and so we’re trying to do our due diligence to stay on top of it,” Tribbey said.

OSDH’s weekly map determines each county’s risk level. Counties with fewer than 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population are in the green. Counties with between 1.43 and 14.29 daily new cases are in the yellow and designated as low risk.

Orange level indicates counties with 14.29 new cases per 100,000 and is designated as moderate risk.

The agency releases COVID-19 risk level reports every Wednesday.

Board members approved on May 10 an adjustment to the district's mask requirement policy remove the mask requirement if the OSDH’s weekly COVID-19 risk level map listed Pittsburg County in the green phase — but masks would be required if the county were listed in yellow or worse.

Pittsburg County was listed green last week and MPS dropped its mask requirement. OSDH listed the county in yellow this week — which meant a return of the masks.

After the board’s May 10 decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines stating anyone fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing — "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Nearly one-third of Pittsburg County's population older than 16 received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 10.

Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
137
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Mcalester, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Mcalester, OK
Pittsburg County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Mcalester, OK
Government
Mcalester, OK
Health
County
Pittsburg County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Rogers
Person
Randy Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Disease Control#Safety Board#School Safety#Public High Schools#Mcalester School Board#Mcalester Public Schools#Mps District#Mcalester High School#Mhs#Osdh#Hook Eales Stadium#School Board Members#Public Safety#Policy#Guidelines#Workplace Guidance#Regulations#Orange Level#Flexibility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Oklahoma Statedarientimes.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

COVID-19 in Oklahoma: Tracking cases, deaths and local updates

Oklahoma continues to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. KOCO 5 is keeping you updated with the latest local, national headlines, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and latest restrictions. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. 451,278 total cumulative cases;...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020. From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.