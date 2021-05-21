Barry Diller on why he funded new NYC's new floating public park, Little Island

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNew York City has opened a new floating park called Little Island, which is located on the Hudson River on Manhattan's west side. Business mogul Barry Diller and his wife fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg have funded the majority of the project and has committed around $160 million to help with maintaining it over the next 20 years. Diller spoke with CNBC on Friday about why he wanted to take on the project.

