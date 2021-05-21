Lady Gaga Opens Up About Becoming Pregnant, Suffering “Total Psychotic Break” After Being Raped at 19
Lady Gaga is divulging new details about being raped by a music producer when she was 19. The pop star, who first opened up about her sexual assault in a 2014 radio interview with Howard Stern, spoke candidly on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new mental-health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, revealing that she became pregnant and suffered a “total psychotic break” after being raped by the unnamed producer 20 years older than her.www.hollywoodreporter.com