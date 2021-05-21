newsbreak-logo
UPS Driver Stops A Sneaker Jacking In New York City

HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 1 day ago
People and love to UPS drivers as they bring us the packages we order online, but now it seems like they’re also saving lives while on the job. According to CBS New York, a UPS driver put on his brown cape and intervened to help a teen who was in the midst of being beaten and robbed over a pair of Nike Air Force 1’s in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. The jux went down last Friday (May 14) when UPS driver Christopher McCall witnessed a teenager getting pounded out and relieved of his 1’s on 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue. After seeing what was going down McCall sprung into action and saved the 17-year-old victim from the hands and feet of his two assailants.

