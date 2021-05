It pays to be on top of our game. Lil Nas X certainly has put in serious work with his latest two hits “Holiday” and “MONTERO.” The guy knows how to promote his work and does it to a tea. Despite the success of his “Holiday” single, “MONTERO” has become the number one song taking over the music charts. Clearly taking advantage of the song’s success, Lil Nas X wants to pump out a few more Spotify streams. Furthermore, the rapper enlists international stars Rihanna & Bad Bunny for possible “MONTERO” remix.