PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson could join exclusive list of 13 golfers to win six major championships

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 13 golfers in the history of of the sport have won six or more major championships, but Phil Mickelson has a chance to change that number at the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island this weekend. Mickelson shot 70-69 in his first two rounds at the PGA Championship to take a solo lead at the time he finished up on Friday. It's the first time in 22 years somebody age 50 or older has been in the top five going into the weekend at a PGA Championship.

GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

USGA gives Phil Mickelson special exemption into 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines

The USGA has extended Phil Mickelson a special exemption to compete in the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif., from June 17-20. The 50-year-old Mickelson is a six-time US Open runner-up, boasting the most second-place finishes in championship history. Mickelson would have had to climb into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking by the cutoff date to earn an invitation or otherwise go through the 36-hole final qualifying process.
GolfSkySports

PGA Championship at Kiawah Island: Rory McIlroy and Team USA among former winners at the venue

The Ocean Course was a happy hunting ground for Rory McIlroy in 2012 when he romped to his second major title in the same dominant manner as his first, his record-breaking eight-shot procession matching his margin of victory at the US Open the previous year. But it was a far less happy venue for Europe's Ryder Cup team in a 1991 contest memorable for mostly negative reasons.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship weekend odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

Phil Mickelson has turned back the clock at Kiawah Island, entering the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship tied for the lead. With a victory at the PGA Championship 2021, Mickelson will become the oldest major winner (50) in golf history. Mickelson fired a three-under 69 on Friday, thanks to five birdies on his final nine holes. The 50-year-old is joined by Louis Oosthuizen atop the 2021 PGA Championship leaderboard at five-under par.
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
GolfGolf.com

Why Phil Mickelson says he purposely worsened his lie in the sand

Phil Mickelson, from left of the green on the 514-yard, par-4 9th at Kiawah Island, grabbed a rake and cleaned the sand that was around his ball. Before he hit. Not after. And he argued he was doing so to worsen his lie. In a rare rules situation during Saturday’s...
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
Golfgolfmagic.com

"Don't poke the bear": Phil Mickelson responds to Jon Rahm's comment at USPGA

Phil Mickelson remembered some of his best golf from years gone by to shoot a 3-under-par 69 on day two of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. The 50-year-old, who is looking to become the oldest major champion in history, was 2-over-par on his front nine on Friday but he made five birdies on the back nine to finish with a solid score of 5-under-par for the tournament, which was only matched by Louis Oosthuizen.